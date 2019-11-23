Back home in Philadelphia, Eakins made portraits of his family and a series of scullers—competitive boaters who row with two oars. In The Champion Single Sculls (Max Schmitt in a Single Scull) (1871), Eakins painted himself into the composition as a sculler in a boat behind Max Schmitt.

With The Gross Clinic, Eakins rightly believed that he was taking his painting to the next level. He attended numerous lectures at Dr. Gross’s clinic and masterfully pieced together his composition from sketches of the surgical theater. He may have also referenced photographs of Dr. Gross (not all preparatory works for the canvas were documented or preserved). The result “had the effect of reality, but was actually completely contrived,” says Kathleen Foster, senior curator and director of the Center for American Art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Foster notes how groundbreaking Eakins’s subject matter was. The artist depicted Dr. Gross conducting a form of surgery he invented, which removed diseased bone from a wound via skillful incisions. Anesthesia itself had only been around since 1846, allowing doctors to execute longer, more labored surgeries. The medical establishment had previously amputated limbs in these types of situations. Through his group scene, the artist captured the scientific value in teamwork and unity. According to Foster, Eakins captured a moment “so emblematic of the power of progress in American medicine.”