“There was a small buyer base by 1973,” says Woodham. “A lot of people didn’t know where to buy that stuff, or where to access it, and now here was a chance.”

The results were extraordinary. At the auction, the works sold for many multiples of their purchase prices, reaching a then-unheard of total of $2.2 million, or just under $12 million in today’s dollars. A painting by Cy Twombly sold for $40,000, over 50 times the $750 Scull paid. A Jasper Johns painting, Double White Map, went for $240,000. Scull had bought it for $10,200. These were record sales for living artists.

The sale “established the idea that modern art could be a really effective money-making tool,” says Barbara Haskell, a curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art. It was not just a watershed moment for certain branded artists, who still top charts of the highest-performing artists at auction, but “the whole field of contemporary art got the stamp.…It changed the whole idea that you could make a lot of money from art,” she says.

Marketing and publicity moved to the center.





Many of the artists in the sale, such as Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein, were already well-known, according to Haskell, laying the groundwork for Scull’s high-intensity marketing. “The public had already embraced Pop Art,” said Haskell. “It was accessible and something everyone knew about, so the sale built on that momentum.”

But Scull had a few tricks up his sleeve. He was already known as a brilliant publicist with respect to his taxi business, famously hiring etiquette expert Amy Vanderbilt to teach his cab drivers manners in a lesson held at the Waldorf Astoria, an event covered, naturally, by a group of invited reporters. Ethel Scull entered the auction in a long black Halston gown with the taxi fleet’s logo—“Scull’s Angels”—on her chest. Angry protesters outside supplied tension and drama. A lavish catalogue, hardbound and featuring multiple fold-out pages illustrating the works, was a rare investment for living artists. And Rauschenberg, possibly drunk, confronted Scull about his supposed profiteering (more below) from artists’ works.

CBS news reported on the auction, and a documentary film crew was in tow. In the film, America’s Pop Collector: Robert C. Scull—Contemporary Art at Auction, art historian Baruch Kirschenbaum writes, “The auction is seen not simply as self-contained historical occurrence, but as a media event.”

“Between the catalogue, the media campaign, the parties—I think Scull was really a master of” generating publicity, said Woodham. While auction houses previously may have turned up the publicity every now and then for an Old Masters sale of some exclusive pieces from a duke or duchess, the Scull sale “absolutely set a new standard for post-war and contemporary.”

And that was largely thanks to Scull himself, although the art world quickly absorbed the lesson.

“The guy knew how to create a marketing machine to support his business, and to promote their own personal brand, if you will,” says Woodham. “And the art world saw the Scull auction and said, ‘This is how to do it.’”

With prices reaching new levels, artists wondered where their cut was.





The novel prices achieved at the Scull auction highlighted the gap between what artists earned selling their work and what a shrewd collector could make by selling the same items. Rauschenberg’s Thaw combine, sold to Scull for $900, went for $85,000. Following the sale, Rauschenberg famously confronted Scull, annoyed that Scull was reaping thousands of dollars while the artist was “working [his] ass off.” But as Art Market Monitor’s Marion Maneker points out, Scull was quick to remind Rauschenberg that the high prices would eventually redound to the artist. “The sale set a new price level to Rauschenberg’s direct benefit,” Maneker writes. Woodham suspects that “the artists were probably happy, since what they were producing seemed to now be worth a whole lot more.”