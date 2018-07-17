When Peter and Sally met in 1973, neither would have imagined the panoply of relationship apps that love-hungry artists take for granted today. They met in a slightly more nerve-wracking way: via the telephone, having yet to see each other in person.

Peter, 39, had been teaching at the Oakland School of Arts and Crafts (now the California College of the Arts). Someone Sally knew was one of his students; she had slipped Peter her friend’s phone number, thinking they might be a good match.

“I was kind of queasy about this, but he did phone, actually,” recalled Sally, who was 27 at the time. “Yup, I got my nerve up…” Peter added.

“I just liked the sound of his voice,” Sally said. “He sounded very authentic. And in those days, too, Peter had a little stutter, which was sort of winning—when he was nervous, or on the phone, or a little excited.”

The blind phone call went well, and the two set a dinner date. Peter managed to locate Sally’s apartment in the neighborhood of Glen Park by using a “map and a magnifying glass, stopping every few blocks,” he remembered. “It’s kind of amazing that he found it,” Sally noted. “He never knows where he’s going.”

At this point in time, in 1973, Peter was already an established artist. (That year he would paint The Crucifixion of Angela Davis, a visceral and surreal portrait of the radical activist.) Sally was working as a secretary; she wouldn’t start actively making art until the 1980s. “Peter was very funny, and very lively. Easy to talk to,” she said.

“I met Sally at the right moment, and we had a real relationship for the first time in my life,” Peter said. “In the old days, relationships between men and women were just lousy across the board. And suddenly here it was: brand new and wonderful, like it’s supposed to be.”



