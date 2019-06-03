Art
How the Tiananmen Square Protests Forever Changed Chinese Contemporary Artists
In a 1991 video by artist reads the definitions of the Mandarin word for water. The work, Water: Standard Version from the “Cihai” Dictionary, comments on the Chinese government’s erasure of the Tiananmen Square protests, a “washing away” of history.
On June 4, 1989, the Chinese military opened fire on student and civilian protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The students first took to Beijing’s streets on April 15, 1989, to protest corruption in Deng Xiaoping’s regime. They remained for six weeks, starting a hunger strike, and erecting a monument in the image of the Statue of Liberty. To this day, the official death toll has not been released and the June 4th incident remains absent from China’s tightly regulated news coverage, internet, and public discourse.
Despite the Chinese government’s persistent censorship and dogged efforts to edit the past and create collective amnesia, the Tiananmen Square massacre has left an indelible mark on contemporary art in China. Artists have taken it upon themselves to rewrite the history of 1989—sometimes at the price of their freedom. Those who reference the protests in their work find themselves subject to sudden arrests, punishments, and even forced vacations. Many artists who watched the protests from abroad, like
In the years leading up to the student protests, China gained greater contact with the outer world, facilitating a co-mingling of ideas and translations of international texts; additionally, new music and art poured in. “Pre-’89, it was very experimental,” recalled Ethan Cohen, whose eponymous gallery specializes in contemporary Chinese art. “There was an idea of openness [and] there was a real flourishing of Chinese art.”
In 1989, mainland artists Huang Yong Ping, exhibition “Magiciens de la Terre.” And in the same year, a provocative avant-garde show back home, “China/Avant-Garde”—also known as “No U-Turn”—featured hundreds of works of contemporary Chinese art, from performance to known as “the first gunshots of Tiananmen Square,” Xiao’s act became a harbinger of things to come. “When I talk about this work, no matter what my original point is, I still think of the 1989 gunshots,” she said.
The short-lived spirit of the 1980s made the crackdown in Tiananmen Square all the more devastating. Artist
After 1989, Guo channeled his frustration into art, poking fun at the depictions of “glorious” soldiers in Chinese propaganda paintings. Within the Guggenheim Museum’s 2017 “Art and China After 1989” exhibition,
Some artists turned to the body as the only source of truth, when all other knowledge systems had collapsed; Guggenheim curator Alexandra Munroe calls this “visceral realism.”The body became integrated into visual art—such as 1994 tattoo series—and in famous piece 12 Square Meters (1994),where he covered himself with fish oil and honey, sat in a public toilet infested with flies, and then slowly submerged himself in a pond. “There was a turn to performance because the body was the only reality they could depend on,” said Munroe, who co-curated the Guggenheim’s “Art and China After 1989.”
Activist artist duo Gao Zhen and Gao Qiang, known as the
“In times of repression, art is a powerful alternative to open criticism,” Cohen noted. Today, that type of creative repression and censorship still exists. For Guo Jian, an artist who was exiled to Australia after making a diorama of Tiananmen Square in pork meat, dealing with the authorities only furthered his commitment to boundary-pushing art. “When those people came up to my studio to arrest me, I knew my power,” he explained, “otherwise they wouldn’t care.”
This year,
In Sealed Memory, the photographs of Tiananmen are placed in a plastic bag and obscured from view. The overarching sentiment is one of poignant nostalgia and emotional baggage. “The idea is a memory that is there, but has to be hidden,” Zhang said. Perhaps, these sealed, hidden photographs are as close to the memory of Tiananmen Square as one can get.
