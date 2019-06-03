This year,, a multimedia artist based in California who was finishing up her final year at the Chinese Central Academy of Fine Art in Beijing during the protests, is looking back at the Tiananmen Square protests in her work for the first time. She asked friends who were also at the protests to contribute photos for a new piece, titled Sealed Memory (2019), that is on view in “Present Tense 2019: Task of Remembrance” at San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center. She could tell that the request made them nervous. Two friends agreed, but only on the condition that she would download the photos, immediately delete the file, and not allow the images to be visible in the final work. The Chinese government, Zhang noted, can still punish people who were involved in the protests.