It’s Time to Reinvent the Art Fair

People want to be excited about art. And yet, today, in all areas of the art world, we face an urgent need to find new ways to communicate that excitement to a larger, growing audience for art.

Social media and new technologies have enabled a vast public to connect with art and artists and to be excited, transformed, and inspired. Look, for example, at the success of Instagram in the art world and the increasing use of virtual reality, as well as numerous other digital platforms that have expanded the audience for art.

Art fairs have emerged almost simultaneously as the most powerful platform for galleries to connect face to face with this expanded audience. The success of the art fair sales platform—proven by decreasing attendance at galleries themselves and bolstered by the low barriers they facilitate for those galleries to enter new markets—fuels a continual demand from galleries to participate. The number of international fairs now exceeds 250 worldwide, up from a handful 15 years ago.

Art fairs represent as much as one quarter of total annual art sales worldwide—the figure is slightly over $13 billion annually. And fairs account for over 40 percent of most galleries’ annual revenue. Total art fair attendance numbers are in the millions and will only increase. If we accept that fairs are a kind of new cultural institution, cultural institutions of the future, say, then we should ask ourselves: What do we want these new cultural institutions to look like and how can they serve this diverse and growing audience?

As art fairs have grown in number, size, and stature they have also, paradoxically, become less accessible, inclusive, and welcoming. Some fairs have elected to curtail public days and opening hours and reduced public programs.

Does this trend make for a more profitable and sustainable fair model or is it a short-sighted development, cutting-off popular life-energy and eliminating an essential ingredient of a great fair? I believe there is a vast and significantly untapped popular interest in the world of art that could also prove to be the force behind a new chapter in fair evolution.