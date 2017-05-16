Travel Back to 1839 to See the World’s First Photography Show, in Virtual Reality

In 1839, British scientist William Henry Fox Talbot debuted what is believed to be the world’s first-ever photography exhibition, at King Edward’s School, Birmingham. This week, British artist Mat Collishaw unveils a new virtual reality work that recreates this exhibition, allowing participants to travel back to the dawn of photography to experience the show first-hand.

The work debuts at Photo London, which opens to the public on Thursday at London’s Somerset House. While some of Fox Talbot’s surviving original images have become so faded that they’re kept safe in light-proof vaults, viewers now can experience them in their virtual state.

After donning goggles and a backpack-like battery pack, visitors will be transported back nearly 180 years, into a giant room spanning over 100 feet in length. Vitrines inhabit the center of the space, containing delicate photographs in tones of black and white and sepia, but also violets, intense yellows, and haunting blues. Strategically placed objects in the physical surroundings—emulating a burning fireplace, or cool glass vitrines—are calibrated to align with the virtual imagery to create a fully haptic experience that visitors can reach out and touch.