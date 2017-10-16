The Tiny Polish Village Filled with Flower-Painted Cottages

One abandoned farmhouse, for instance, boasts painted arrangements of blooms resembling peonies, daisies, and bluebells on every corner of its façade—shoehorned between windows, doors, and a sloping roof garnished with moss. Elsewhere, a barn becomes a canvas for a mural of birds cavorting in a landscape of giant daisies; the painting extends to a nearby tree, whose trunk exhibits the largest flower of the bunch. Even the town church is decorated with painted garlands that explode with deep red, hot pink, and sea-blue blossoms of all shapes and sizes.

According to the literature at Dom Malarek, Zalipie’s folk art museum, the town-wide tradition began as early as the late 1800s. Back then, the village’s homes weren’t equipped with chimneys—a trait that left most interiors coated in soot. In response, the women of Zalipie fashioned brushes from birch and willow sticks—which they splintered at the end to resemble horsehair bristles—and began to brighten their homes by covering the stains with white circles, made from a concoction of lime, milk, and eggs.