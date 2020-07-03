Titus Kaphar and Amoako Boafo Works Star in Phillips’s Sold-Out Virtual Evening Auction

For Phillips CEO Edward Dolman, the results of the evening sale and the preceding day sales of 20th-century and contemporary art (which brought in an additional $10.2 million) signaled an art market eager to get back to business. “It’s quite obvious to us that there’s a significant amount of money waiting on the sidelines for the chance to get back into the market and invest in art,” he said. “It’s a strong pointer to what we hope to see in the rest of the year.”
The next major measure of whether collectors are ready to move their money off the sidelines will come on July 10th, when Christie’s conducts a virtual relay sale in its salesrooms in Hong Kong, Paris, London, and New York.