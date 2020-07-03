Titus Kaphar and Amoako Boafo Works Star in Phillips’s Sold-Out Virtual Evening Auction

Three days after Sotheby’s became the first of the three major auction houses to test the virtual format necessitated by the pandemic in a grueling four-and-a-half-hour marathon , Phillips tried its hand at the newly normal format, pulling off an efficient and successful 25-lot sale in just over an hour. Officially “happening” in New York but, like the Sotheby’s sale, led by an auctioneer in London—in this case, Phillips head of contemporary art evening sales Henry Highley—the auction saw competitive bidding on a majority of lots.

All but four of the works offered sold for hammer prices above their low estimates, and a full 40 percent of lots sold for more than their high estimates. Every lot found a buyer, making it a so-called “white glove sale.” The sale’s hammer prices totaled $34.7 million, firmly within the presale estimate of $29.4 million to $41.6 million. Presale estimates do not take auction house fees into account; with fees, the night’s total take was $41.1 million.

Bidding was sluggish on the night’s two biggest-ticket works, but lots at lower price points—especially figurative paintings by younger artists—elicited sustained bidding wars between specialists in Phillips’s salesrooms in London and New York, as well as online bidders around the world.



