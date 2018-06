What Makes a Toilet—or a Roomful of Kittens—a Work of Art?

Anything, that is, that an artist selects. “The minute you choose something, generally, you are valuing the artistic facets of it or aesthetic essence of it,” Duchamp told Tomkins in a 1964 interview. “But that is not what the readymade was about. So that makes the selection much more difficult, because you can’t help but choose things that please you.” One might assume that the artist’s hand, or gesture, is absent in a readymade—but the creator is present by virtue of what he decides is fit for the gallery setting.

Jason Dodge Contemporary artisttakes this process to a radical conclusion. He gathers a series of materials, brings them to the gallery, and assembles them in situ. In his current exhibition at Casey Kaplan , “Hand in Hand with the Handless,” one sculpture comprises two pigeon feed bags leaning against the wall, feathers emerging from the top, with a red cage in between. Another sculpture features an open cash register with towels stacked on top; wishbones, instead of coins, lie in a couple compartments. Elsewhere, there are projectors and blankets; lawn chairs mangled and propped up on glass cups. Throughout the show, red ant traps decorate the floor, as do the scattered bodies of dead bees.

Dodge has decided to no longer use titles, dimensions, or media when listing his individual sculptures. He’s not interested in the fact that he “made” the sculptures, and is instead more intrigued by how viewers interact with them. “The medium is the thing,” he offered during a recent conversation with Artsy. “The dimensions are the dimensions that it is. And the date is—Which date? The date you’re looking at it, the date that I decided it was an artwork, the date it was manufactured? In a sense a thing is always in the present. It can’t tell you its history.” (It’ll come as no surprise, perhaps, that Dodge also runs a poetry imprint. He considers words to be readymades: Language and its meanings exist before any writer shapes them on the page.)