On Monday afternoon in Hong Kong, J. Tomilson Hill, the vice chairman of the asset management firm Blackstone Group and proprietor of one of New York's most prominent art collections, strode into the 7th floor bar at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hotel wearing a perfectly coiffed pocket square in a suit. The Landmark is nestled into a gigantic white shopping mall that extends up several floors, and there’s a hard-to-navigate series of signs that directs foot traffic toward a specific set of elevators that finally takes visitors to the hotel.

Such as it is, Hill, who goes by Tom, was about 90 seconds late.

“I’m so sorry for holding you up!” he said in an exceedingly polite tone. Hill was brimming with excitement, his hair slicked back in the way of a Wall Street lifer. I told him he wasn’t at all late, and explained that I would have been held up as well had I not been just one block away visiting H Queen’s, the new skyscraper custom-built to house galleries that will host new spaces for David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery—and, temporarily, in the building’s atrium, Tom Hill.

The billionaire collector is giving the public a rare glimpse into his storied collection when he unveils “Christopher Wool: Highlights from the Hill Art Collection,” 13 paintings and works on paper by one of the America’s giants of contemporary art—and the first time Asia will get a Christopher Wool show in over a decade. It opens Tuesday night, and will be on view until April 8.

The rarity of such a one-off isn’t lost on Hill—he realizes that no American private collector has ever put on such a display of their contemporary art treasures in Asia. But he also said that it all came together quickly and easily thanks to Hong Kong-based advisor Alexandre Errera, who has helped secure works for Hill, and who joined us to chat at the Mandarin.

“About nine months ago Alex calls me up and says, Tom, there's a space in this new building—have you ever thought about having any of your work in Hong Kong?” Hill says, leaning forward. “I called Alex back and I said, how about Wool? Before he gave an answer I said, has anyone in Hong Kong collected Wool? He said, There's eight collectors here.”

That gave Hill pause, considering the diligence with which Asian collectors are known to pursue cherished trophies at auction.