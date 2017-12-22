The Top Art News Stories of 2017—Part 1





05 U.S. President Donald Trump proposed eliminating the National Endowment for the Arts.

A budget proposal released by the Trump administration in mid-March after initial news of the proposed cuts surfaced in January would have entirely eliminated public funding to National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) along with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The NEA has long been a target for conservatives, who view it as a waste of public funds. But opponents of the funding cut challenged this fiscal rationale given how little the NEA actually receives in government funding—about $147.9 million in fiscal year 2016, or 0.004% of the $3.9 trillion federal budget. With this relatively miniscule budget, the agency has an outsize impact, both through its grants programs as well as an indemnity program that saves museums millions of dollars. It helps arts organizations raise private funds, and its geographical mandate ensures that funds are distributed beyond the nation’s cultural capitals, reaching into electoral districts across the political spectrum. 55 percent of Americans actually support doubling the agency’s budget, according to a 2016 opinion poll by the advocacy group Americans for the Arts, and the NEA found support among some Republicans as well as Democrats. Under a spending bill passed in May, the agency actually saw its budget increase by $2 million. The funding amounted to an important reprieve. With Congress now preparing to draft a new federal budget for the next fiscal year, it remains to be seen if arts advocates will have to fight for the NEA once again.