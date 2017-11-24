Berlin-based artist group The Centre for Political Beauty livestreamed the construction of their memorial on Wednesday. The group created the replica after Bjoern Hoecke, a far-right, anti-immigrant politician, criticized the existence of the original, saying in a speech in January that “Germans are the only people in the world who plant a monument of shame in the heart of the capital,” Reuters reported. Hoecke, a senior member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has previously denied that his speech critiqued the memorial. The artists put up their replica in a small village in the eastern state of Thuringia and stated that they have a third of the money needed to keep the piece up for the next two years. The Centre for Political Beauty “offered to remove the memorial if Hoecke would kneel in front of it and ask sincerely for forgiveness,” Reuters reported. The artwork comes amid growing concern in Germany that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s inability to form a new government in the country could prompt federal elections. Some worry that a fresh round of voting would allow AfD to solidify and expand on the 13% of the vote they received in September’s elections.