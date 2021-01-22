How Tracey Emin’s Emotive Works Became Must-Haves for Collectors

Emin, despite being fully immersed in the art world, still goes against what she disagrees with, even if that means speaking out against art flippers. At 57, her career continues going from strength to strength.
“In terms of the art market, Tracey has unapologetically criticized, fought, and expressed herself through an art world fraught with obstacles and barriers, especially for female artists who demand to be seen as equal with their male counterparts,” Wimbush said. “Tracey is a leader and where she leads, others follow.”