How Tracey Emin’s Emotive Works Became Must-Haves for Collectors

“Tracey is an iconoclast turned icon,” said her Brussels gallerist Xavier Hufkens. “The notoriety of her early works Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963–1995 (1995) and My Bed (1998) stirred nationwide polemics, dividing critics and collectors in two camps from the start. For some, this may have overshadowed or led to misinterpretations of her art.”

Emin’s unflinching takes on sexuality, relationships, and trauma—coupled with her striking looks—drew a retrograde tabloid response to her work in the 1990s. But as the art world evolved in the first decade of the 2000s, so did mainstream views on Emin and her work—and the market followed. Broad social efforts to address the gender pay gap manifested as keen awareness of discrepancies in pricing and auction results between men and all other artists.

“Tracey’s dealings with love, sex, violence, abortion, and loss were long seen as ‘shocking’ or ‘not done,’” said Hufkens. “Changing circumstances and a more inclusive society have undoubtedly contributed to a better comprehension and appreciation of her art. Though her art has never pretended to fit in, it seems like the times are starting to be ready for Tracey’s honesty.”



