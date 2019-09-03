The artist
was having a “lousy” day of painting, as she noted in a journal entry from November 4, 1964. “I destroy—rebuild and so it goes,” she jotted down. “I wonder how much I must impose my preconceived ideas and to what degree I must be alert and willing to go along with what happens at the moment on canvas.”
Hesse’s reflection on whether to privilege forethought or spontaneity, structure or disorder, captures a persistent thread through the artist’s short but powerfully transformative career. In her published diaries, she often considered “disciplines in art vs freedom.” She painted biomorphs and wonky grids within the defined parameters of the picture plane; created reliefs that erupt in tight, erotic coils of rope; and made a series of hanging cheesecloth drapes, covered in latex, that follow a certain logic but are also irregular, coarse, and wet-looking. (One of the latter works, Contingent, 1969, appeared on the cover of Artforum in 1970, the year Hesse died from a brain tumor at the age of 34.)