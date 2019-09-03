Minimalism In the end, what she achieved in her mature work exists somewhere in between those poles. Hesse responded to the cold, autonomous forms of—then at the height of its influence—with work that was bold and material, but also mysterious, fragile, sensuous; dependent on wall, floor, and ceiling. “All of life,” she once wrote, “is centered around…the concrete + the abstract.”

Born to Jewish parents in Nazi Germany in 1936, Hesse had an early life shaped by traumatic events that were all too real and, one imagines, also impossible to comprehend or reconcile. While her extended family was rounded up and transported to concentration camps, Eva, her sister Helen, and her parents were ferried to safety—first to Amsterdam, then on a boat to America. (Along the way, when Eva was just an infant, she and her sister were separated from their parents for several months.) The family arrived in New York in 1939 and settled in Washington Heights, home to a German-Jewish immigrant community.