Travel Photography on Instagram Is Missing Its Soul

In Cuba, instead of shooting selfies with the candy-colored vintage cars, I sat up front with a driver and asked him about his home country. What results is a portrait of him instead of me (and stories about his family to accompany my ride). In Trinidad, when I asked a group of local girls on an ancient stone street what they were waiting for, I ended up attending the highlight of my trip—their dance class. It took place in a 500-year-old room, adorned with paintings of the Virgin Mary on one side, and on the other, images of Che. The girls were teens being teens, but remarkably different than American kids just around 100 miles away.