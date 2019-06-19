Travel Photography on Instagram Is Missing Its Soul

Whenever I travel, I speak the local language if I can; otherwise I stumble through whatever vocabulary I’ve learned. I learn a lot this way. I chat with my drivers and guides; the farmers, surfers, textile workers, and dancers I meet; the men and women selling their wares in the markets, and their children playing nearby. This is not a gratuitous virtue I’m proselytizing—this is what it means to experience travel. Recently, on a trip to Tamil Nadu, I struck up a conversation with a group of young women at a religious site. We swapped Instagram names, and we keep in touch. The image I captured of them—more importantly, a moment they shared with me—is a favorite from that trip. It encapsulates the sacred of the ancient and immediacy of the modern inextricably interwoven.