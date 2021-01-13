Trends to Watch in 2021: Craft Figuration

Some characters emerge from the confines of a canvas entirely, as fully sculptural figures made of found objects, fabrics, and embellishments. Slouched at odd angles and sporting grotesque limbs, his forms are an uncanny combination of human and creature. On the Shoulder of Giants (2018), for example, features a human-like body with a parasol sitting atop a headless hunched beast, with a shovel for one limb and a raised tendril for another.
Ndzube creates his own lore, drawn in part from childhood stories and mixed with the South American literary tradition of magical realism.