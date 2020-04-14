How to Turn Your Complaints into Art According to the Guerrilla Girls

Frida Kahlo The members of the group are anonymous, wearing gorilla masks in public and choosing the names of women artists from the past as pseudonyms. This decision was made to keep the attention on the work instead of their identities, with the added benefit that founding member “” once explained : “If you’re in a situation where you’re a little afraid to speak up, put a mask on. You won’t believe what comes out of your mouth.”

Although their work is now part of museum collections around the world, the Guerrilla Girls continue to cast their critical gaze upon the inequities they see around them. For this assignment, they ask you to use the culture of now to find your own way to creatively complain about the world as you experience it.



