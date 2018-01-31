



5. Go through the whole process of making it.

Some creatives have the misconception that their work finishes at creating. They put all their energy and effort into making, but they stop right there and wait for opportunities to just show up in front of them. In most cases, these entrepreneurs don’t have the resources to hire help to take care of marketing and distribution. They opt to wait and see what happens.

To create a sustainable business, these entrepreneurs should realize they need to go through the whole process—from concept to creation to audience building, marketing, and finding distribution channels where their products will be sold.

Avoiding the promotion and selling of your products doesn’t work anymore. A creative career is multidimensional, and you need to stay involved in all aspects of the business.

As a designer and author, I am fully aware that I have to be personally involved in spreading the word about my creative projects. I join groups, connect with and support other entrepreneurs, and I’m always looking for creative ways to share content and meet others. I started spreading the word about Your Creative Career ahead of its release by connecting with creative entrepreneurs who were in need of business guidance. Because I started the conversation early, I had a group of devoted fans by the time my book was published. They not only bought the book, but reviewed it and spread word about it to their audiences. It’s important to develop and nourish relationships with your customers and readers well before your products are released. Focusing on being helpful by sharing valuable content and establishing yourself as an expert is a long process.