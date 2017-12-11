Two Artists Built a Website to Help Women Illustrators Get More Work

When the website Women Who Draw launched last December, it crashed within several hours. Curious visitors had inundated the first online directory dedicated to female illustrators.

After the site was back up and running, it received more than 6 million page views in its first three days—and over 1,200 submissions from illustrators hoping to be added to the database. The excitement confirmed founders Julia Rothman and Wendy MacNaughton’s instinct: It was high time that women illustrators received more exposure—and, most importantly, more jobs.

Now, as Women Who Draw approaches its first birthday, the inclusive directory boasts over 3,000 women, trans, and gender-nonconforming illustrators—many of whom, since joining the site, have received first-time assignments from art directors, magazine editors, and publishers. According Rothman and MacNaughton, however, their work is far from done.