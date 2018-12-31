Two Artists of Color Boldly Provoke a Conservative Museum Locked in the Past

Carolina Caycedo Mario Ybarra Jr These scenes—from’s Apariciones (“Apparitions”)—form part of the Huntington Library’s “Rituals of Labor and Engagement” show, which displays Caycedo’s collages and film alongside the drawings of artist. Featuring works all made in 2018, and staged in collaboration with the Vincent Price Art Museum, the exhibition is the third installment of the Huntington’s exciting “/five” series. This endeavor sees the library partnering with cultural organizations and allowing artists to engage with its vast and precious collection.

The series initiated in 2016, when the Huntington invited scientists from NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to build a sound installation that represented the movement of the International Space Station. The next year, the Huntington’s hushed halls filled with the tumult caused by artists affiliated with the Los Angeles–based Women’s Center for Creative Work. For that exhibition, Jheanelle Garriques responded to the Huntington’s Anglomaniac bent by curating a bluestocking storytelling, letter-writing, and dance event; Kiki Loveday reacted to the library’s rich holdings of classical images through her creation of a Sapphic and queer florilegium of ephemera.

Now, it’s Caycedo and Ybarra’s turn to shake the Huntington down to its foundations with their interventions. Caycedo, born in London of Colombian parents and currently living in L.A., possesses an art practice that invests deeply in community engagement. Her past projects include Be Dammed,an installation of fishing nets, which reflected the impacts of water privatization in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Guatemala; as well as 2013’s Less Than Lethal,a series of inkjet prints depicting how state police suppress dissent through technologies such as rubber bullets, water cannons, and electric tasers.