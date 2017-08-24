Two Artists Created the Airbnb for Renting Studio Space

Say you’re a Brooklyn-based painter with a studio in Bushwick. The 300-square-foot space gets great natural light, which is key for your practice; it’s located just a few blocks from the subway; and the neighboring units are used by fellow artists, who don’t mind that you blast music at all hours of the night. It’s an ideal scenario. That is, until you start yearning for a change of scenery. What then?

A couple years ago, Berlin artist Ralf Dereich found himself in a similar situation. His studio in Neukölln was like a second home, but he had an itch to travel and create elsewhere. He wanted to sublet his own space and find another abroad, but quickly realized that that was easier said than done—there was no one website or app that seamlessly facilitated such sublets. He turned to a friend from art school, Melina Volkmann, and asked her: Why wasn’t there already a service like this, a sort of Airbnb for artists?

That conversation led to stusu—a portmanteau of ‘studio’ and ‘sublet,’ of course—which Dereich and Volkmann launched in early 2016, billing it as “the first global platform where artists can sublet their studios.” In collaboration with web developer Sebastian Kempf and graphic designer Tobias Tilgner, they built a website that culls together information on available studio spaces and ultimately makes it easier for artists to seek out inspiration abroad and create work in cities beyond their hometowns.

“Before stusu existed, most artist studio sublets had been advertised at ‘free listing pages,’” Volkmann explains, referring to websites like Craigslist, where pages for studio sublets are lumped together with various other types of sublets. “We wanted to improve this status, with the values of a community marketplace—values like trust and certainty.”