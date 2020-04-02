Two Artists’ Endearing Lizard Videos Are Connecting with Thousands during Quarantine

Bennani is known for humorous videos that pair animation with live footage, commenting on timely cultural issues: colonization in Morocco, immigration, and perceptions of the hijab, for example. She often juxtaposes her digital work with interactive sculptures that turn her gallery shows into immersive installations. Barki, for her part, has directed and edited films for Vogue, Nike, and Urban Outfitters.

In “2 Lizards,” Bennani and Barki unite their talents to make clever, compelling videos that appear very well-produced despite the casual nature of their collaboration. In the first episode, the lizards stand on a Brooklyn balcony at sunset, overlooking the city. One, voiced by Bennani, expresses her guilt about enjoying the quarantine: She’s been fantasizing about not having any plans or obligations, and her confinement will let her make music and do things she’d never otherwise get around to. “In a fucked up way, I’m loving this,” she says.