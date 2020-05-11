How Two Collectors Are Nurturing a Vibrant Art Scene in Jackson Hole

“Generally speaking, the people who may have interesting collections in Jackson Hole want to fly under the radar,” said Camille Obering, who works as a curator, advisor, and dealer in Jackson. She noted that local collectors have historically bought art depicting Western scenes and landscapes, and work by members of the Taos Society of Artists. That’s slowly changing, and she’s hoping to be part of that shift by mounting her own exhibitions, and offering entry and education to anyone intrigued enough to make an appointment at her space.

In 2019, Obering opened Guesthouse, a gallery with a small kitchen and a guest room. It functions as both an exhibition space and, as the name implies, a temporary residence. About a 10-minute drive from the center of town, the site is both intimate—on Obering’s property, just steps away from her own home, with a bedroom just beyond the art—and professional. It combines both the clean, minimalist aesthetics of a white-cube setting with incredible light and views. Floor-to-ceiling windows, separated by elegant wood paneling, comprise an entire wall of the gallery area. This past winter, they looked out onto glistening snowbanks, mountain peaks, tall bare trees, and the wide blue sky. The landscape itself seemed to be in conversation with the natural elements of the artwork on view: Anna Tsouhlarakis’s elegant assemblages of found wood and Ikea furniture remnants bound by sinew.