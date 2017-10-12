Two Designers Built a Website to Combat the Lack of Diversity in Creative Fields

The concept for People of Craft began germinating last year, when the pair met at the WebVisions design conference. Lamont, who is black, Jamaican-American, and from New York, is a product designer and writer who works at the New York Times. Goodman, who is white and from Cleveland, is freelance graphic designer, illustrator, and author who counts Airbnb, Google, and The New Yorker among his clients.

Goodman and Lamont realized they harbored the same frustrations around the lack of diversity in design, as well as across the entire professional creative landscape. Both had previously voiced their concerns on social media and through personal projects. Lamont runs the website Good for PoC with Catt Small and Jacky Alciné, which provides a list of tech companies that create safe, supportive environments for employees of color. Goodman, for his part, has made it a personal mission to encourage fellow creatives, white men in particular, to advocate for increased diversity in their offices, as well as the conferences and lectures they commit to.

The pair also share a desire to take action. “There are two camps, there’s one where you’re complaining about it, and there’s another where you do something about it,” Lamont offers. “So we said, ‘Okay, we talk about this a lot, so let’s actually do something.’”

“This project was born through that shared activism, in a way—a desire to create a platform that can be used for good,” Goodman adds.

They worked quickly to bring People of Craft to fruition—not an easy task for two busy designers with rigorous day jobs. “We wanted to get it out as fast as we could, because we both wanted to both start this conversation,” says Goodman. Lamont notes that they were eager to provide a concrete response to the companies, conferences, and other entities whose answer to a lack of diversity amongst their employees and participants had been “We can’t find these people.”

“Now our response is, ‘You’re just not looking hard enough. Here’s literally an entire database of them,’” Lamont says.