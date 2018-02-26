The Unlikely Friendship of Duchamp and Dalí

In 1961, Salvador Dalí dreamt up a surrealist bullfight for his hometown of Figueres, Spain. In true, excessive style, he envisioned fireworks, explosions, and a helicopter to airlift away the dead bull. And, with the blessing of the city’s mayor, the show became a reality (sans helicopter, however, due to heavy winds). But Dalí’s triumph belonged—at least, in part—to one surprisingly instrumental figure: Marcel Duchamp.

“Duchamp went out of his way to support Dalí at different junctures in time,” explains William Jeffett, curator at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida. For this particular occasion, he had invited fellow artists Jean Tinguely and Niki de Saint Phalle to construct a bull out of fireworks. “Duchamp was behind the scenes, pulling strings and setting up the relationships for it to happen.”

The supportive, creative, and intellectual bond between these towering figures of 20th century art sits at the heart of “Dalí/Duchamp” at the Dalí Museum, previously on view at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. Those familiar with the artists may initially feel the relationship incongruous with their legacies: Dalí as the showy, egoistic painter, compared to Duchamp as the more cerebral “father of conceptual art.” But those legacies, suggests Dalí Museum executive director Hank Hine, “may be more related than we have assumed.”