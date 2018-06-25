Unable to Leave the U.S., This ‘Dreamer’ Creates a New World in Surrealistic Photographs

“I really miss Korea,” Kim says. “Korea develops so fast. It’s really weird: I have memories, but if I see photos, it’s totally different.” If Congress finally resolves the current DACA fights, she’d love to go back and photograph the country, collaging the shots with those of the States. Until then, her art practice relieves her wanderlust.

Meanwhile, Kim’s clean and fanciful style is attracting major publications and brands alike. In 2016, fashion company Rachel Comey gave her a solo exhibition at its New York shop. Kim printed her photographs on silk and draped the fabric over clothing racks. Her images, like the high-end garments they surrounded, became signifiers of desire and other possible selves. The same year, Kim became an artist-in-residence at Adidas in New York, showing her photographs in the basement of its retail space. Currently, she’s creating social media content for American Express, and in July, she’ll begin working with online learning platform Skillshare.