This Unconventional Brooklyn Art Gallery Doubles as a Real Estate Agency

“I kept thinking: Why is this business so scuzzy?,” he recalled on a recent afternoon at the gallery. “If I just go do this on my own, maybe I can do it in a way that would not suck.”

The ability to merge paying-the-bills with following-your-passions was a tempting one. The actual ground-floor real estate for Real Estate came via a landlord who Willis says is uncommonly supportive of arts and culture. They met after Willis helped him find a commercial tenant for a venue around the corner, later helping the landlord rent the apartments on the floors above the gallery. Willis then found a financial backer who was willing to take a chance—Kenan Gunduz, a college friend who has worked in the real estate business for about a decade, and who also runs a recording studio in Brooklyn.

From the start, the idea was for Box Street Properties to fully float the whole operation; regardless of how much or how little art the gallery sold, it would be able to stay in business. “That means we can show what we want,” Willis said.

Text-heavy paintings by Alicia Gibson kicked off programming last February, followed by a two-person exhibition by Joshua Abelow and Steve Keister that opened this past summer, and a solo from David Humphrey in the fall. Willis had a list of artists he was dying to work with, and found that many of them—including those showing with established galleries in Chelsea or the Lower East Side—were more than interested. Future exhibitions are in the works with the likes of Steve DiBenedetto and Jess Fuller, among others.

“Most artists, especially older ones, I think, they moved to New York to do cool, weird, scrappy stuff,” Willis said.