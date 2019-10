Cigarette smoke curls upward from a lilting hand while the strum of an upright bass reverberates through a darkened room. Voices chatter, glasses clink, ideas exchange. Long before there was a hub of connectivity on the internet, cabarets, cafés, and clubs were gathering places where artists and intellectuals brushed shoulders. At the Barbican Art Gallery in London, the show “ Into the Night: Cabarets and Clubs in Modern Art ,”on view through January 19, 2020,explores the impact of these beloved venues in an exhibition for the first time. From the 1880s to the 1960s, artistic communities in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America thrived because of these spaces. They had lasting effects on modern art.