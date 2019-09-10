The layered design of the dwelling creates a visceral effect. Its tall stone chimney is intersected by the horizontal terraces, extending out perpendicularly and hovering, cantilevered, over the river below. The rushing water is audible from within the house, and the terraces emerge like rock forms, constructed with native sandstone and juxtaposed against the surrounding trees.
Wright did not camouflage the home within the landscape, but rather complemented it. The internal design also works to direct the attention outward, with low ceilings and small bedrooms directing visitors’ attention to the expansive windows and the scenes beyond them.