The Prairie style defined Wright’s early years as an architect—or, rather, Wright’s early years defined the Prairie style. Around the turn of the 20th century, not long after starting his own architecture practice, Wright began crafting residences to fit the wide-open expanse of the Midwest.

A collection of these homes reside in the greater Chicago area. The Winslow House(1893) in River Forest is cited as one of Wright’s first explorations into the Prairie style, followed by the Arthur Heurtley House (1902) in Oak Park and Frederick C. Robie House (1910) in the city itself.