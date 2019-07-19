Understanding Vermeer’s Mysteries, beyond “Girl with a Pearl Earring”

Vermeer was born in 1632 in Delft in the Netherlands. His father was a silkworker, inn-keeper, and art dealer. Vermeer may have interacted with Dutch painters who cycled through the tavern where his father sold art, perhaps inspiring him in his own aesthetic endeavors.

Records show that his father died in 1652. The young Vermeer entered the city’s artistic community when he joined the Delft Guild of Saint Luke just over a year later. Yet “one of the problems of Vermeer biography,” Lawrence Gowing has observed , “has always been that there is no record of the apprenticeship which was required for membership of his guild.”

Rembrandt van Rijn Leonaert Bramer Abraham Bloemaert Jacob van Loo Historians have based their guesses on the artists working during Vermeer’s time whose paintings might have influenced his style. Carel Fabritius, a student ofand the creator of The Goldfinch (1654)—a painting made famous by Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel of the same name—may have instructed Vermeer., andhave been cited as other possibilities. Bramer was certainly friendly with Vermeer; he served as a witness when Vermeer and his wife, Catharina Bolnes, drew up a notarized agreement before their wedding.

Vermeer began his career as a history painter, depicting scenes from ancient Greek and Catholic lore. Among his earliest surviving canvases are Diana and her Companions (1655–56) and Christ in the House of Martha and Mary (1654–56). From the outset, Vermeer trained his eye on women. The former work focuses on the goddess of the hunt at rest, while the latter depicts two female disciples with Jesus.

For unknown reasons, the painter quickly shifted to the genre scenes of domestic life that made him famous. Scholars consider A Maid Asleep (1656–57) to be his first effort in this new direction. The picture features a woman snoozing at a table covered with a patterned Turkish carpet, her hand propping up her head. Behind her, a door left ajar reveals a dimly lit floor and a shadowy wall.



