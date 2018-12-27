Art
The Unforgettable Works of 15 Artists Who Died in 2018
We lost many beloved artists in 2018. The list includes the creator of possibly the most iconic work of
Robert Indiana (1928–2018)
As the subtitle of his 2013–14 retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art—“Beyond LOVE”—made clear, heartbreak, it instantly achieved iconic status as a zeitgeisty encapsulation of the late-1960s ethos of peace and love. Indiana would go on to make countless editions of the work in various media (and languages), even creating an alternative version with the word “HOPE” to express his support for Barack Obama.
Laura Aguilar (1959–2018)
At the time of her death in April, retrospective touring the country (it will be at Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art in 2019 and New York’s Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art in 2020). That retrospective included many of Aguilar’s self-portraits, which are among her most powerful works, demonstrating not only the originality of her vision, but also the strength of her voice.
Jack Whitten (1939–2018)
exhibition that traveled from the Baltimore Museum of Art to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year also shed light on his lesser-known sculptural practice.) His most famous body of work, the “Black Monolith” series, features abstracted portraits of influential African-Americans—including Maya Angelou, Ralph Ellison, Chuck Berry, and Amiri Baraka—rendered primarily in luminescent acrylic tiles.
Betty Woodman (1930–2018)
Geta Brătescu (1926–2018)
The pioneering Romanian artist
David Goldblatt (1930–2018)
South African photographer
Malcolm Morley (1931–2018)
Over a career that spanned more than a half-century, the revered British painter
Per Kirkeby (1938–2018)
It seems fitting that
Wendell Castle (1932–2018)
If you’ve walked through Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood—or the equivalent high-end shopping district of any other global capital—you have seen one of Friedman Benda, as well as his 2015–16 solo show at the Museum of Arts and Design and an ongoing exhibition at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Robert Morris (1931–2018)
A hybrid artist who married Carl Andre’s
La Wilson (1924–2018)
A beloved figure in her hometown of Hudson, Ohio,
Ed Moses (1926–2018)
A core member of the coterie of California artists known as the “Cool School,” Los Angeles painter
Cui Xiuwen (1970–2018)
One of China’s most successful contemporary women artists,
Jacqueline Hassink (1966–2018)
Jacqueline Hassink, The meeting table of the Board of Directors of Total, from “The Table of Power 2,” 2009. Courtesy of Benrubi Gallery, New York City.
Dutch photographer said of the series.
Dawn Clements (1958–2018)
In her exacting ink drawings and watercolors,
