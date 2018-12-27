The Unforgettable Works of 15 Artists Who Died in 2018

Over a career that spanned more than a half-century, the revered British painterdistinguished himself twice as an early adopter of a style that would become widely popular. In the 1970s, he started painting in a loosely figurative style that anticipated the Neo-Expressionist vogue of the following decade. But for many, the Photorealist paintings he made in the 1960s—exacting renderings of everything from mod-ish domestic spaces to ocean liners—remain his most indelible.