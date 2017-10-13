A September 26th performance by Brazilian artist Wagner Schwartz, in which the artist lay naked and invites museum visitors to move his body, prompted controversy after a video of a young girl and her mother touching Schwartz’s arms and legs went viral late last month. Commenters on social media have called the work “pornography” and said it “incites pedophilia,” Artforum reported. At a demonstration against the work, titled La Bête, protesters physically attacked museum staffers. An online petition calling for the closure of the Museu de Arte Moderna (MAM) had garnered 86,000 signatures as of Tuesday, and politicians have lined up against the work. São Paulo mayor João Doria denounced the piece, and Brazil’s culture minister Sérgio Sá Letião said it violates a law safeguarding the rights of children. São Paulo’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation to determine if there has, indeed, been any violation of Brazil’s Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA). Members of Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL), a conservative group, are thought to be among the forces driving negative reaction to the work. Last month, MBL successfully agitated for the closure of an exhibition on queer art in Brazil. Artists and other institutions have rallied to defend the work and artistic expression, with some charging that political critics are attempting to distract from their own scandals. The curator of the MAM is adamant that the thirty-fifth Panorama of Brazilian Art, of which La Bête is a part, will stay on view until its scheduled closure of December 17th.