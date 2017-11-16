You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
Last month, the New York Times published a story detailing a number of sexual harassment allegations leveled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. But that article was only the beginning. In the weeks since, at least 20 high-profile men have faced accusations of sexual misconduct, including two powerful figures in the art world: former Artforum co-publisher Knight Landesman and former Armory Show director Benjamin Genocchio. On this week’s episode, a discussion of these sexual harassment allegations—what gave rise to them, and what should change.
On this edition of the podcast are Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, Associate Editor Abigail Cain, Market Editor Anna Louie Sussman, and Senior Editor Tess Thackara. It was produced by Abigail Cain.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Cover image via @notsurprised2017 on Instagram