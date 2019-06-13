Post-Impressionists American Realists N.C. Wyeth’s first major solo exhibition was in 1939, when he was 57, at the New York gallery Macbeth. Andrew had already had two solo exhibitions there, one earlier that year and another in 1937. Both of Andrew’s shows sold out entirely, while only two paintings from his father’s show sold at all. Like much of his commercial work, N.C.’s paintings were traditional for the time and slightly nostalgic. Rooted in the beauty and melancholy of the American landscape, they were more akin to theandthan any modern movement.

Publicity from N.C.’s show, however, focused far less on his work and far more on the family dynamic. “While you could be ecstatic for the success that your son or daughter is finding,” Podmaniczky mused, “there could also be sadness that your own career didn’t go as planned.” A photograph from the opening shows the family standing before his work, their smiling faces and huddled frames completely obstructing the paintings behind them.