USPS Printed the Wrong Statue of Liberty on 4 Billion Stamps—and the Artist Sued

Give me your tired, your poor, your copyright infringement lawsuits.

The Statue of Liberty is at the heart of a lawsuit brought against the United States Postal Service (USPS) by artist Robert S. Davidson, who charges that the government mistakenly used a photograph of his Las Vegas sculpture of Lady Liberty for a stamp without permission. The mail mishap and subsequent lawsuit raise questions about the very nature of originality.

The dispute is the product of a 2010 mix-up by the post office. Instead of a photograph of New York’s Statue of Liberty, a USPS employee overseeing the creation of a new “Forever” stamp accidentally selected a Getty image of Davidson’s statue, which has stood outside Las Vegas’s New York, New York Hotel & Casino since 1996.

The stamp was printed roughly 3.5 billion times before a collector noticed the mistake in 2011. While the USPS said the agency would “reexamine our processes” after being alerted to the confusion, they noted the stamp was hugely popular and even printed an additional 1.13 billion.

Everything might have been consigned to the dustbin of USPS snafus had the artist behind the Las Vegas statue not sued the government in 2013 for using his work. In July, a judge ruled the case will proceed to trial in September.

At issue is whether Davidson’s version of the Statue of Liberty is an original work, and therefore subject to copyright infringement protections, or a straightforward replica. The original Statue of Liberty, created over 130 years ago, is in the public domain, meaning it can be photographed and replicated freely by anyone. Identical replicas of public domain works do not receive copyright infringement protections, either.

Davidson claims his Las Vegas Lady Liberty was created to be intentionally different from the original. According to the artist’s complaint, the Vegas statue is “more ‘fresh-faced,’ ‘sultry’ and even ‘sexier’ than the original located in New York.”