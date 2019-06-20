Why Van Gogh Fell in Love with Sunflowers

When a particularly dark period befell the famously unstable artist, Van Gogh spent time in an asylum. During his stay in the hospital, he longed for the countryside of his upbringing in the rural Netherlands. As Bakker notes in the exhibition catalogue, Van Gogh revealed to his brother Theo that during his illness he had seen in his mind the house and garden in Zundert. Earlier on, he had painted this site from memory, in a picture that shows his mother and sister immersed in a flower-filled garden, which included dahlias and sunflowers.

He later imagined pairing his portrait of Madame Roulin, called La Berceuse (1888–89), with two sunflower works. The painting, a portrait of a friend’s wife, shows the woman seated serenely against a richly patterned backdrop of flowers. Van Gogh imagined Madame Roulin flanked by two sunflower paintings to form a triptych—the Virgin Mary framed by vibrant bouquets.