Venice Biennale Artists by the Numbers

The gender breakdown of this edition is roughly similar to 2015’s, though women artists are marginally less well-represented, comprising 35% of the participants (the tally was 37% in 2015, including those who participated in collectives). The Venice Biennale’s cohort of women artists has dipped and wavered over the past few editions: A decent 43% in 2009 dropped to a pretty shameful 26% in 2013.

But as the stat-collecting firebrands the Guerrilla Girls are quick to note: “No major international exhibition of contemporary art has achieved gender parity.” Here’s hoping that Venice can smash its own glass ceiling by the 2029 edition.