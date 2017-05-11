The Venice Biennale Is an Ecstatic Celebration of Artists That Falls into Its Own Trap

If you begin at the beginning of the 2017 Venice Biennale exhibition, “Viva Arte Viva,” you might think this is a show primarily about artists’ sleeping habits.

The vast exhibition, assembled by the Centre Pompidou’s chief curator Christine Macel, brings together 120 artists and collectives—70 percent of whom are making their Biennale debut—and opens in the Giardini’s Central Pavilion with a series of self-portraits of an artist idly passing time in bed.

The photos are by Croatian artist Mladen Stilinovic. They hang a room over from a chaise longue created by the late Franz West, which is accompanied by a stream-of-consciousness prose piece by the Austrian artist, titled Otium (1995), the Latin for which means leisure time or meditation. Nearby, Frances Stark also pictures herself lying on a sofa in her studio, ruminating on the array of influences and references that surround her. The implication? Idle time begets creativity.

This interest in the spaces where artists do nothing but gestate and ideate extends to American artist Dawn Kasper’s piece, for which she’s transplanted her whole studio into the pavilion, complete with a drum kit, work tables piled with art and scraps, and the artist herself, milling around, chatting to people, and fiddling with her work from time to time.