Why Video Is the Art Form of the Moment

Cao Fei Xu Zhen The medium is also important at a regional level. “Within Asia, video art and film work [have] played a particularly key role [in] the region’s contemporary art space in the past two-and-a-half decades,” Terase said. “Young Asian artists can be regarded as frontiers of the genre.” She cited artists includingand; the latter became the youngest Chinese artist to participate in the Venice Biennale’s main exhibition in 2001 when he screened his film Rainbow (1998).

Terase noted two key challenges for the video art market: challenging content and claims of authenticity. Artists who work in video often deal with sociopolitical issues that may appeal to a younger, trendsetting group of collectors. As for the second issue, she said, “While it’s easy to detect a fake painting, the only way to determine whether a video work is the original is the artist’s certificate.”