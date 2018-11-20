After a Violent Attack, an Artist Turned His Inner Turmoil into an Elaborate Fantasy World

Mark Hogancamp One of’s best-known photographs is an action shot of two soldiers in a war zone. One is crouched, running, boots sinking into the wet earth, canvas fatigues splattered with mud. Slung over his back is an injured comrade, his legs hanging limp, head turned towards the out-of-frame enemy behind them. His mouth is wrenched open in a furious cry as he fires his service pistol. It’s a picture of risk, courageousness, the will to live. It’s vivid, heartrending, intense.

Hogancamp is a war photographer, but the war is his own. The soldiers in this photograph, entitled Rescuing the Major (2004), are expertly customized, 12-inch-tall action figures. Their wives are Barbies. In their free time, they ogle sassy magazine pin-ups the size of postage stamps and drink from plastic beer bottles no bigger than thumbtacks. The war they’re fighting is in a one-sixth-scale world entirely of Hogancamp’s creation. It’s called Marwencol.

In April 2000, outside a bar in Kingston, New York, Hogancamp was nearly beaten to death by five other bar patrons. His face required reconstruction. He spent nine days in a coma. Recovering from the attack, he learned again, at age 38, how to eat, speak, walk, and write. His memories came back as single frames without context as he pieced together his previous life as a Navy vet, a divorcé, a raging alcoholic, and a gifted illustrator. But after his injuries, his hands were too shaky to draw. He sought, at the local hobby shop, other means of self-guided art therapy.