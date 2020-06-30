How to Do a Virtual Studio Visit with an Artist

With most conversations and interviews happening virtually these days, fixating on what’s in the background during a Zoom call has become a minor obsession. (An entire Twitter account exists to pick apart the contents of prominent bookshelves, for instance.)

Artists hosting a virtual studio visit should keep in mind that what’s visible on-screen will affect how their guest will interpret them, and the work. So why not have a little fun with it?

Mark Thomas Gibson “Be creative—that doesn’t mean bizarre, necessarily—but you’re creating an environment and an aesthetic, whether you like it or not, and as humans we will read into it,” the artistexplained.

Position relevant artworks in the frame—your own or those of others—that can act as conversation starters. Stack some erudite books (that you’ve actually read) on the corner of your desk. Make sure you’re wearing pants, in case you have to stand up unexpectedly. And feel free to hide a few sly Easter eggs here and there to reward virtual visitors who are especially observant.

“I like contradictions,” Gibson said. “When I was a grad student, I had a Ronald Reagan calendar on my wall by the door. After whatever political or art-related conversation I had with a visitor, they’d always see it on their way out.” That unexpected and left field touch, he said, was meant to mess with people’s heads a bit, to make them “question everything that was said” during the visit, and to always “keep them guessing.”





Get your act together in advance

A traditional studio visit leaves room for spontaneity—artist and visitor can wander around the space, taking a look at what hangs on the walls, or digging into flat files to see older pieces. A virtual studio visit is a lot more constrained, so it helps to overprepare. Pérez builds a folder on her computer that contains any images or text that she’d like to cover during the visit, an easy way to “make the conversation more fluid.”

“I suggest having a cache of files of other works that have been scanned or documented,” added Gibson, “and also a few works held back that you haven’t blasted on the web or Instagram to share.”

Structure helps, as does having a loose agenda. “If this is a first-time meeting, send a short video compilation or slideshow that introduces the curator to your recent work, prior to the visit,” said Marcin. “Point at new work that you’d like to discuss in greater depth…[and] specify what feedback you seek.”





Realize that everyone’s computer hurts, sometimes

When you show up at an in-person studio visit, it’s pretty rare for the artist you’re speaking with to freeze or glitch. But virtual studio visits have to contend with shaky Wi-Fi connections, faulty applications, and plain bad luck. There are some best practices to follow to avoid unfortunate outcomes.

“Do not try to set up a virtual visit from your friend’s or family’s suburban or countryside home,” Marcin said. “If you’re meeting for the first time, it can be rather frustrating to view and hear each other pixelated, with a robotic, staccato voice. Be prepared, do your homework—jump in your car, drive to the next town with bandwidth.”

“I definitely suggest checking five times before entering a meeting that both your camera and microphone work,” Pérez added. Still, realize that computer meltdowns can happen to the best of us, so don’t make a big deal out of it when they do. “Avoid apologizing for your lack of technological wittiness; we’re all in this together, trying to figure out the best solutions to transition to this virtual platform,” Pérez continued.



