Vito Acconci, Performance Provocateur and Architect, Dead at 77

Vito Acconci, an artist and architect who pushed the boundaries of conceptual art, died on Thursday. He was 77 years old. Acconci leaves behind an influential body of work, including Following Piece (1969), a performance in which he trailed strangers throughout New York City; Seedbed (1972), which saw him masturbate under the floor of a gallery; and Murinsel (2003), a manmade island forged from glass and metal.

A true polymath, Acconci began his career in the 1960s, writing fiction and poetry. He spent the 1970s producing radical performance art, and thereafter devoted his practice to experimental architecture. And while he moved deftly between mediums, the motivation behind his shape-shifting work remained constant. Acconci’s poems, artworks, and architectural structures all explore the interaction between personal experience (dealing with sexuality, spirituality, and existential anxiety) and public space.