Vivian Springford’s Hypnotic Paintings Are Making a Splash in the Art Market

It’s hard to fit Springford’s circular works squarely within the borderlines of a particular movement. “She definitely falls between the cracks,” said Ethan Buchsbaum, senior director at Almine Rech. “That combination of both those movements certainly makes her a bit of a chameleon.”
Springford kept painting in circles into the 1980s, even as she was losing her eyesight and interest in her work diminished. By 1986, she could no longer paint and made some sculptures instead. Despite all the difficulties, Springford kept making art.
Those sculptures don’t seem to have made it into her Chelsea storage space, and so they weren’t there on the day that McAfee went to see what he could do about keeping her life’s work out of the trash. Yet Springford’s paintings survived to be dusted off, with curiosity about her distinctive brand of abstraction now spreading like a polychromatic ripple.