Vivian Springford’s Hypnotic Paintings Are Making a Splash in the Art Market

No one really knows how Springford painted these mesmerizing circles, since she didn’t leave behind any photographs that could give away her technique. Maybe a turntable helped her pour the paint with even, centrifugal movement. Given the size of her canvases, some of which were 90 inches square, she must have painted on the floor.

“Painting is my attempt to identify with the universal whole,” Springford said in 1975. “The expansive center of the universe and of nature as in blossoming flowers of the ripples radiating from a stone thrown in a pool of water are my constant challenge in abstract terms.”