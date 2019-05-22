You Can Now Walk—and Sketch—Where Leonardo da Vinci Did in the 1400s

“Leonardo walked this way in the late 1400s, while working for the Duke of Milan,” explained Renato Ornaghi, author of Il Sentiero di Leonardo, the newly published guidebook to the Path of Leonardo. Packed with travel tips, art guides, and stories from Leonardo’s life, the book was published in time with the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. “The path,” Ornaghi continued, “is an invitation to get to know Leonardo by traveling to places where he worked and walked.” And for artists, it’s an opportunity to sketch, and to see, as the artist did centuries ago.

To map out this path, trekkers and historians put their heads together. “We collected all the existing routes and created a map adding information related to Leonardo, to identify all the places he visited along the way,” Ornaghi noted.