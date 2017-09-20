How Walker Evans Changed the Way We See America

Back in the 1930s, before the mundane details of daily life were standard art fare, before popular culture became Pop, Walker Evans turned his lens on everyday stuff that most other photographers of his era chose to ignore.

“I lean toward the enchantment, the visual power, of the esthetically rejected subject,” he told an interviewer in 1974, a year before his death. Over the course of his highly influential career, Evans transformed those “esthetically rejected” subjects into an enduring vision of Americanness: Main Streets lined with storefronts and Ford Model-Ts, roadside stands adorned with Coca Cola and Nehi signs, the formulaic clapboard homes of factory workers.

“He was saying to us, ‘Look at these things. Usually we don’t see how interesting they are, but there is a kind of beauty in them and that beauty defines what America is,’” says SFMOMA curator Clément Chéroux, who organized the massive “Walker Evans” retrospective that opens at SFMOMA this fall after debuting at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

While some of Evans’s images might convey the mythic allure of a simpler, more innocent time and place where everyone in town knew everyone else, the photographer wasn’t as nostalgic for a bygone era as much as fascinated by a country searching for roots and a national identity in the flux of modernity. Taking to photography at the onset of the Great Depression, Evans always had a fraught relationship with capitalism and industrialization.