The Art Newspaper surveyed Houston’s major arts institutions and found that they have mostly avoided damage to their collections. The Museum of Fine Art Houston has posted on its website that despite the destructive effects of the hurricane its collection is safe. The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and the Menil Collection have also said that precautions taken have successfully safeguarded their collections. In addition, The Galveston Arts Center, Project Row Houses, and Rothko Chapel have all reported no damage. The Houston Center for Photography additionally confirmed a lack of damage, however director Ashlyn Davis has said that “several artists in the HCP community who have taken direct hits and are in real need of support.” According to The Art Newspaper, The Rockport Center for the Arts in Corpus Christi “sustained serious external damage.” Houston’s arts district has also seen the impact of Harvey and faces significant repairs that will likely halt the fall performance season at the Alley Theatre, the Wortham Theater Center, and a smattering of the city’s major ballets, symphony, performing arts, and theatre companies. With more than 30,000 residents in need of shelter and at least nine deaths, many have come forward to help, among them the singer Beyoncé, a native of Houston’s historic Third Ward, who has pledged to help as many victims as she can. Local arts nonprofits Fresh Arts and Texas Commission on the Arts have also compiled a list of resources available to artists affected by the hurricane. According to Hyperallergic, the National Endowment for the Humanities has also pledged $1 million in aid cultural institutions impacted by Harvey in Texas and Louisiana in addition to funding for outreach and damage assessment.