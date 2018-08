At least one of those Hamptons charity galas is still something of an artwork itself. Each year, The Watermill Center —a training ground for young artists-in-residence and an exhibition space—hosts a benefit dinner on its 10-acre campus in the wooded hamlet from which it got its name. It keeps the flame of the first artist-settlers in the Hamptons alive by treating the elite guests to dozens of installations and performances scattered through the forests. Last Saturday was the 25th annual gala, and the silver anniversary brought out 1,000 visitors—and raised $2.2 million for the institution—as attendees snaked through the expansive space, discovering work more outré than the last.