“We Buy Gold” Brings a Piece of the Venice Biennale to Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Nestled between a dry cleaners and a realtor’s office on Bed-Stuy’s Nostrand Avenue, in Brooklyn, an unassuming white cube space named “We Buy Gold” is currently hosting artwork from the Venice Biennale, in an exhibition titled simply “Two.”

The straightforward title of the show, the roving gallery’s second since it launched in March, contrasts starkly with the complex and loaded nature of the pop-up exhibition space itself. Run by D.C. lobbyist-turned-Jack Shainman Gallery director Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, it both stands as testament to the quick evolution of cities and suggests something of a challenge to gentrification.

But Bellorado-Samuels is hesitant to characterize the gallery as commentary on gentrification as such, even though the impact such art spaces have on their surrounding environments, as well as the relationship of the art world to people and spaces of color, are not lost on her.