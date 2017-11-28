The Website Giving Rejected New Yorker Covers a Second Chance

Most illustrators agree: Landing a New Yorker cover is the holy grail in a competitive industry. “It’s a mark of being the best,” explains Canadian illustrator Peter Ryan. “I don’t know if there’s a bigger brass ring for us,” adds New Jersey artist Chris Gash. And for Brooklyn-based illustrator Jack Dylan? “It’s like scaling Everest.”

Indeed, it’s not easy to secure a place as one of the storied magazine’s cover artists. Some might even call it a Sisyphean task; illustrators have been known to submit pitches for years before even receiving a reply. Ryan, Gash, and Dylan are among the regularly rejected—and it recently got them thinking: What happens to all the hopeful cover ideas that no one ever sees?

Last month, the three illustrators launched a website—dubbed the Not Yorker—in order to spotlight these noble, but failed, attempts. If Dylan has his way, it will become a “museum of covers that didn’t make it,” he tells me, from his home in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. “A repository of runner-ups, because there just aren’t enough first prizes to go around.”

The New Yorker has featured illustrated covers since it first came off the presses in 1925. Over its 92 years, the magazine has become a trusted source of hard-hitting investigative journalism as well as very funny satire, with thoughtfully curated art used to illustrate both. But while the cartoons and spot illustrations inside constitute serious professional laurels, it’s the all-important cover that remains the most coveted real estate. The New Yorker is one of the few widely-circulated weeklies that’s remained committed to featuring drawn work on its cover, rather than photography. Time and Der Spiegel also publish illustrated covers, but only occasionally.

What’s more, the New Yorker’s covers observe a certain aesthetic rubric that set it apart from other publications. “It has a really established structure, almost like a type of poem—a haiku—that adheres to certain rules,” explains Dylan. “They usually tell a full story, and respond to a world that readers understand.”