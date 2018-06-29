“My sketchbook was always filled with these weird ghosts from the past—these funny pictures of cats or guys hanging over fences,” recalls Dayton. “But I would do these rubbings, I would find a manhole cover and do a rubbing, so I said to myself: ‘You know, your most exciting stuff is this stuff you’re getting off the street.’ I would dig this stuff out of the loft district and pull it home with a hand truck. The first piece involved a tree trunk and had an old bed spring in it. I had a friend help me get it upstairs and mounted it on a cash register.”

He got the cash register—40 of them, to be exact, for a buck a piece—from his neighbor. After this first assemblage, Dayton “got in a groove” with some help from Uncle Sam. “I would arrange with my boss to collect unemployment 20 weeks a year so I could work and hang out at the Half Note and listen to Coltrane,” recalls Dayton. The resourceful sculptor also got by with “artist credits” at the lumberyard; siphoning electricity from his downstairs neighbor also helped keep bills down. “I was welding all I wanted to, I could do anything. I didn’t want to leave, but my wife wanted to, so I said, ‘Wait, I’ll go with you.’”